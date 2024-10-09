Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.76 °C, check weather forecast for October 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 10, 2024 28.02 °C Overcast clouds October 11, 2024 30.07 °C Moderate rain October 12, 2024 30.04 °C Light rain October 13, 2024 30.34 °C Light rain October 14, 2024 29.44 °C Light rain October 15, 2024 30.19 °C Light rain October 16, 2024 29.16 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.76 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.26 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.08 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.63 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.7 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.31 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 9, 2024, is 26.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.76 °C and 29.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.22 °C and 29.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

