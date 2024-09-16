Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 17, 2024 27.37 °C Light rain September 18, 2024 26.95 °C Scattered clouds September 19, 2024 26.76 °C Sky is clear September 20, 2024 27.01 °C Broken clouds September 21, 2024 27.58 °C Light rain September 22, 2024 27.83 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 27.93 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.92 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.82 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.35 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.11 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 30.74 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.8 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Mumbai today, on September 16, 2024, is 26.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 28.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 78% and the wind speed is 78 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.76 °C and 28.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 120.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

