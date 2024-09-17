Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 18, 2024 27.42 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 26.83 °C Broken clouds September 20, 2024 27.42 °C Overcast clouds September 21, 2024 27.94 °C Light rain September 22, 2024 28.06 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 28.42 °C Light rain September 24, 2024 27.6 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.77 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.18 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.34 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.09 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.15 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Few clouds Delhi 30.4 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Mumbai today, on September 17, 2024, is 26.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 28.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.66 °C and 28.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 151.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

