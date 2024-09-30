Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for September 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 1, 2024 29.05 °C Light rain October 2, 2024 28.8 °C Moderate rain October 3, 2024 28.4 °C Light rain October 4, 2024 27.91 °C Light rain October 5, 2024 28.15 °C Light rain October 6, 2024 27.9 °C Light rain October 7, 2024 28.5 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.8 °C Few clouds Kolkata 32.15 °C Light rain Chennai 29.86 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 27.64 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.56 °C Light rain Delhi 32.45 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Mumbai today, on September 30, 2024, is 27.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 29.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 79% and the wind speed is 79 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.39 °C and 29.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 257.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 30, 2024

