Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for September 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on September 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on September 30, 2024, is 27.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 29.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 79% and the wind speed is 79 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.39 °C and 29.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 257.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 1, 2024 29.05 °C Light rain
October 2, 2024 28.8 °C Moderate rain
October 3, 2024 28.4 °C Light rain
October 4, 2024 27.91 °C Light rain
October 5, 2024 28.15 °C Light rain
October 6, 2024 27.9 °C Light rain
October 7, 2024 28.5 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on September 30, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.8 °C Few clouds
Kolkata 32.15 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.86 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru 27.64 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 29.75 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.56 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.45 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Mumbai weather update on September 30, 2024

