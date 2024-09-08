 Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.9 °C, check weather forecast for September 8, 2024 | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.9 °C, check weather forecast for September 8, 2024

Sep 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on September 8, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on September 8, 2024, is 27.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.9 °C and 27.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, September 9, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.92 °C and 28.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 9, 2024 27.76 °C Light rain
September 10, 2024 27.44 °C Light rain
September 11, 2024 27.56 °C Light rain
September 12, 2024 27.97 °C Light rain
September 13, 2024 28.23 °C Light rain
September 14, 2024 28.69 °C Light rain
September 15, 2024 27.84 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 8, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.76 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.75 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.06 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.32 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 22.65 °C Heavy intensity rain
Ahmedabad 30.47 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 33.54 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Mumbai weather update on September 08, 2024
Mumbai weather update on September 08, 2024

