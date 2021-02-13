Mumbai: Woman booked for fraudulently obtaining husband’s bank statements

A Khar resident has been booked for allegedly conniving with a local police officer to illegally obtain bank statements of her husband, using a using forged notice. The woman allegedly took the step to use the statement in her claim of maintenance from the husband.

Mumbai sessions court has, earlier this week, rejected her anticipatory bail application, observing that her custodial interrogation was required to investigate the forged documents.

The accused has been fighting a matrimonial case against her husband since 2012. After the family court allowed maintenance for their children but rejected the plea for her, she approached the Bombay high court for maintenance. To substantiate her claim, the woman had attached bank account statements of her husband, his parents and their company, to show the husband’s income.

The prosecution has alleged that when the complainant, the husband, inquired how she obtained the bank statements, he found that it was obtained by a local police officer by issuing a notice to the bank under section 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The section relates to issuance of summons to produce document or other thing for the purpose of police investigation.

The complainant claimed that the police personnel had issued a notice citing a case against the husband over cheating ₹75 lakh, registered with Agripada police.

The man then sought relevant documents from the police station under Right to Information Act, and came to know that the notice was forged and fabricated to obtain the bank statements. Following this, the man lodged a case of cheating and forgery against the woman.