Mumbai: 10K applications for 4K seats in new BMC’s CBSE schools

The newly opened CBSE schools under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have got a good response as a whopping 10,000 applications have come in, for around 4,000 seats in these schools. Admissions for nursery to Class 6 are ongoing in these schools.

As per the data shared by the civic body, there are a total of 3,740 seats up for grabs this year for which there are 9,524 applications. The civic body will soon announce a lottery for these schools and students selected in the lottery will be admitted against these seats.

“The response is really good. Parents are happy about getting to send their children to English medium schools without having to spend anything. We are happy that a large number of students will get access to quality education” said Sainath Durge, a member of the BMC’s education committee.

To attract more parents to civic body schools, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s education department has started CBSE board in 10 schools from the academic year 2021-22. In 2020-21, there were nearly 7 applications for every seat at the newly opened CBSE School at Poonam Nagar municipal school run by the BMC in Jogeshwari east. The civic body’s first ICSE affiliated school- the Woolen Mill Municipal School in Mahim received 343 applications for 320 seats.

Anju Shaikh, a parent who has applied at an Andheri school said, “I had heard that the school is good and free, hence we registered. We hope that our name comes in the lottery.”