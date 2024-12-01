Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai-Ahm bullet train corridor speeds ahead with track slab factory in Surat

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 01, 2024 06:50 AM IST

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project marks progress with a new track slab factory in Surat, capable of producing 120 slabs daily for high-speed tracks.

MUMBAI: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor reached a significant milestone on Saturday with the establishment of its first track slab manufacturing factory in Surat. This facility is a critical step towards laying tracks capable of supporting train speeds of 320-350 kmph.

Mumbai-Ahm bullet train corridor speeds ahead with track slab factory in Surat
Mumbai-Ahm bullet train corridor speeds ahead with track slab factory in Surat

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) unveiled the state-of-the-art factory with a production capacity of 120 slabs per day. These slabs are essential for securely holding the tracks in place, ensuring stability at high speeds.

Expansion plans in Maharashtra

To further advance the project, NHSRCL plans to establish another track slab manufacturing facility between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Dahanu in Maharashtra by next year. Tenders for this second factory will be invited by February 2025, with contractors tasked with finalising the site.

Advanced technology and specifications

The Surat facility employs Japan’s Shinkansen technology to produce ballastless track slabs, which will cover the Gujarat and Daman-Diu sections of the corridor (237 km). Each precast reinforced concrete slab measures 2,200 mm wide, 4,900 mm long, and 190 mm thick, weighing approximately 3.9 tonnes. These slabs are placed on a base of concrete and asphalt, with 60-kg rails fastened on top.

The factory spans 19 acres and features three dedicated bays with 120 moulds for simultaneous slab production. Slabs undergo a steam curing process to ensure optimal strength, after which they are stored for 28 days before being transported to construction sites.

Progress and additional facilities

To date, the Surat factory has cast 9,775 slabs. Additionally, a similar facility in Anand has manufactured over 22,000 slabs, covering a combined 110 track kilometres. The Anand facility will support track construction for 116 km of the corridor.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On