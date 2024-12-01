MUMBAI: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor reached a significant milestone on Saturday with the establishment of its first track slab manufacturing factory in Surat. This facility is a critical step towards laying tracks capable of supporting train speeds of 320-350 kmph. Mumbai-Ahm bullet train corridor speeds ahead with track slab factory in Surat

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) unveiled the state-of-the-art factory with a production capacity of 120 slabs per day. These slabs are essential for securely holding the tracks in place, ensuring stability at high speeds.

Expansion plans in Maharashtra

To further advance the project, NHSRCL plans to establish another track slab manufacturing facility between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Dahanu in Maharashtra by next year. Tenders for this second factory will be invited by February 2025, with contractors tasked with finalising the site.

Advanced technology and specifications

The Surat facility employs Japan’s Shinkansen technology to produce ballastless track slabs, which will cover the Gujarat and Daman-Diu sections of the corridor (237 km). Each precast reinforced concrete slab measures 2,200 mm wide, 4,900 mm long, and 190 mm thick, weighing approximately 3.9 tonnes. These slabs are placed on a base of concrete and asphalt, with 60-kg rails fastened on top.

The factory spans 19 acres and features three dedicated bays with 120 moulds for simultaneous slab production. Slabs undergo a steam curing process to ensure optimal strength, after which they are stored for 28 days before being transported to construction sites.

Progress and additional facilities

To date, the Surat factory has cast 9,775 slabs. Additionally, a similar facility in Anand has manufactured over 22,000 slabs, covering a combined 110 track kilometres. The Anand facility will support track construction for 116 km of the corridor.