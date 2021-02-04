Mumbai: Hall ticket, tech issues delay ITI examination

Computer-based tests during the ongoing examinations conducted by Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) have been marred by several issues over the past one week. While students could not download their hall tickets for the examination, their actual examination had to be postponed in parts, especially after the server crashed repeatedly on the day of the exam.

After receiving several complaints from students, the Association of Non Government ITIs have now approached the Directorate General of Training (DGT) seeking clarity.

“Server and technical errors apart, the Trade Electronic Mechanic students were worst affected as after all the delay, maximum questions asked in their exam were out of syllabus. We don’t know whom to approach anymore,” said a student on condition of anonymity. In January this year, the association has also approached the DGT for clarity on exams especially since they are to be conducted online this year, but to no avail.

“Computer-based exams are being carried out for ITI students without considering ground realities and the economic repercussions on ITI trainees, causing them undue stress and anxiety,” said a member of the association.

While exams were scheduled to take place starting January 28, the hall tickets were to be downloaded on January 27. Thousands of students complained about not being able to download their hall tickets and were eventually told they will not need the document at the time of the examination. In some cases, students faced problems as they were not allowed in exam centres without the hall tickets.

“The exam authorities waited till the day of the exam to ask ITIs to upgrade all computers from MS Office 7 to MS Office 10, which led to more chaos. Some institutes ended up waiting hours for the server to pick up on January 28 and were eventually informed that the exam was cancelled,” said the principal of an ITI on condition of anonymity. He added that the same exam was rescheduled for January 29, only to face more server trouble that led to the exams being cancelled second day in a row.

“For the time being, exams scheduled for February 2 and 3 too have been rescheduled, but the new exam dates have not been released yet. This confusion has left students more anxious than ever, yet we have no response from the DGT in the matter,” added the principal of another ITI.