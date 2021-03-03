Mumbai: Man blocks actor Ajay Devgn’s car over his stand on farm laws, held
Dindoshi police on Tuesday arrested a Punjab resident after he blocked the car of actor Ajay Devgn near Film City in Goregaon (East).
According to the police, the actor’s bodyguard, in his complaint alleged that the man, a driver, blocked Devgn’s car and demanded know why the actor had not supported the farmers protest against the Centre’s farm laws.
An officer added that the incident took place at 10.30am when Devgn was exiting Film City.
Based on the complaint of the actor’s bodyguard, the police arrested the man identified as Rajdeep Ramesh Singh.
“We have arrested Singh for threatening the actor and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. We are trying to ascertain why Singh was in Mumbai and what was his intention behind blocking the actor’s car,” said the officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MMRDA seeks Bombay HC’s nod to start Metro work at disputed plot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Civic contractor dumps raw sewage in Bhandup salt lakes, green activist seeks action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 700 hospitals, nursing homes in Mumbai flouting fire safety norms: BMC audit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos persists at Mumbai vaccination centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Man blocks actor Ajay Devgn’s car over his stand on farm laws, held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: AC trains soon on Western Railway’s slow corridor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai coastal road work in fast lane, 100m tunneling done
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹1,030 crore Axis Bank loan fraud case: Peter Kerkar, 2 senior Cox and Kings executives arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road dust main contributor to PM pollution in Mumbai: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajit Pawar: Will not disconnect power supply over bills for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC permits resumption of construction near Banganga Talav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record corruption in the name of handling Covid in Maharashtra, alleges Fadnavis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 8,000 for second straight day
- With 54 deaths on Tuesday, Maharashtra’s death toll reached 52,238.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Probe not against Tendulkar or Lata Mangeshkar but against BJP IT cell: Deshmukh
- Deshmukh on February 8 ordered a probe to check if Indian celebrities were forced to tweet by the BJP to counter the tweets posted by international celebrities who tweeted criticising the government’s handling of the farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Technical glitches in CoWIN cause crowding at Mumbai’s BKC vaccination centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox