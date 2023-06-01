BEST turns focus to redeveloping bus depots

Mumbai: With their fleet of buses getting modernised, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is now looking at redeveloping the bus depots. In the first phase, five bus depots of Dindoshi, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Deonar and Anik will be revamped under the non-fare revenue model. In the first phase, five bus depots of Dindoshi, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Deonar and Anik will be revamped under the non-fare revenue model. (HT PHOTO)

The five bus depots will be redeveloped with assistance from International Finance Corporation (IFC), a part of the World Bank. A meeting concerning this was held on May 31 at BEST headquarters in Colaba.

Confirming the same, Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST said that they are looking at optimum utilisation of land. “The new initiative with the IFC will help us develop world class facilities for commuters like waiting lounges, digital display, convenience facilities, boarding and de-boarding platforms among other things,” said Chandra.

The IFC will help the BEST redevelop these bus depots through public private partnership model. They will undertake design, architectural designs, development plans and detailed cost estimates. The BEST has looked at redevelopment of their bus depots in the past as well; some depots such as Mahim and Versova have already seen part of the land being utilised for commercial earning.

“The BEST can’t remain dependent on the BMC for additional funding. Optimum utilisation of land is one way of doing it. The BEST should ensure that they earn revenue out of it,” said Ravi Raja, former corporator and BEST Committee member.

Others are of the view that by redeveloping these bus depots, there could be less space available for bus parking. “When the BEST is talking about taking the fleet to 10,000 buses, where are they going to park them if these bus depots are redeveloped, and space given to private contractor?” asked a former BEST committee member.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON