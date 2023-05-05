Mumbai: A new Central Railway (CR) initiative to protect its ticket-checking (TC) staff from aggressive commuters is on the anvil. CR officials have planned to procure 1,300 body cameras to be worn by TCs who inspect tickets on platforms and inside trains across the Mumbai division. TCs to sport body cameras to ward off aggressive commuters

The TCs currently refrain from entering local trains, especially air-conditioned ones, fearing a backlash from passengers. “There have been cases in the past where TCs were manhandled by commuters and even the railway police,” said a senior CR official. “With a body camera, commuters will think twice before turning aggressive.”

In the first phase, 50 body cams will be provided to TCs. The authorities will, for a fortnight, monitor their workin, the technical troubles, if any, faced by TCs and their experience while using the body cams. The data will be uploaded to the cloud. “If there is any untoward incident, the entire event will get automatically captured and saved in the backend,” explained another official from CR. “So even if the body camera gets damaged or the aggressor snatches the equipment, the data and video will be retrievable.”

Apart from preventing misbehavior and violent acts, the body cams will also help maintain transparency during ticket-checking. “They will help detect any discrepancy during ticket-checking, particularly in the event of complaints, and will increase TCs’ accountability, induce professionalism and protect staffers from damage to their reputation,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief PRO, CR.

Commuters have been complaining about TCs not checking for ticketless commuters inside AC local trains, given that the number of such commuters has gone up over the months. “There is a need for TCs to catch those without valid tickets, and the body cameras will help,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Railway Yatri Parishad. “The rail authorities should use the recordings from these cameras as proof while taking action against ticketless travellers.”

According to CR figures, in September 2022 there were 46,000-odd daily commuters in AC trains, with around 915 commuters in each service. By February 2023, the figure went up to 47,600. CR officials claim that the number has definitely gone up in March and April.

Once the TCs apprehend those without valid tickets, there is an option of collecting fines through the digital medium as well. As part of the Digital India Mission, CR authorities have launched a new ticket-checking initiative with a UPI and QR code payment system in conjunction with the State Bank of India. “The SBI YONO App will allow passengers to pay fines through the UPI/QR code system, which will reduce cash-handling and also provide a safe and secure mode of transaction,” said Sutar.

After the TC has levied a fine using this digital format, a receipt will be generated, which will be sent electronically to the commuter. The option of paying fines by cash will continue.