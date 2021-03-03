Mumbai's CSMT becomes Maharashtra's first green station
- With this, CSMT has become the first railway station across Maharashtra and the western division to receive Green Railway Station Certication.
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), has become the first railway station in Maharashtra to be awarded the gold certification as per the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) ratings.
With this, CSMT has become the first railway station across Maharashtra and the western division to receive Green Railway Station Certication.
The Environment Directorate of Indian Railways with the support of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has developed the Green Railway Stations rating system.
Union railway minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday tweeted,"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Maharashtra is awarded Gold Certification by Indian Green Building Council."
The key features of the railway station now includes:
- Smart-tech amenities for passengers.
- Small orange diamond Divyangjan and senior citizen friendly.
- Universal recycling symbol Energy efficient measures adopted.
