Mumbai's daily Covid-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark again, Maharashtra records 55,469 new cases in 24 hours

The spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continued unabated in Maharashtra, which recorded 55,469 cases in a 24-hour timespan, according to the state government's health department on Tuesday. This is a rise of 8,181 cases from Monday's count of 47,288.

The state also recorded 297 fatalities in the last 24 hours which took the death toll to 56,330. On Sunday, the state's Covid-19 daily tally saw its highest spike of 57,074.

According to the health bulletin, 201,692 tests were conducted in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours - a rise of 26,009 tests from the previous count. The state had conducted 175,683 tests between April 4 to April 5.

Mumbai reported 10,040 new cases on Tuesday, the health department data showed. The financial hub also reported 32 deaths in the last 24 hours. This comes after Sunday's highest-ever increase of 11,206 cases.

Among the badly-hit districts of Maharashtra, Thane and Nagpur recorded 5,287 new cases while Nagpur saw its tally surge by 3,305. Nashik too recorded 4,638 new cases of Covid-19 while Pune reported 10,226 new cases in last 24 hours.

Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad are among the top 10 districts which are contributing to the nationwide spike in the number of daily cases, according to the Union health ministry.

Pune currently has 84,309 active cases followed by Mumbai which has 79,368 active cases. Thane and Nagpur also have contributed to the state's active cases tally with worrying figures of 61,127 and 57,372 respectively. Other districts with more than 10,000 active cases are - Ahmednagar (17,405 active cases), Nashik (31,688 active cases), Aurangabad (17,818 active cases) and Nanded (11,418 active cases). The state currently has 472,283 active cases of Covid-19.

The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is currently at 1.81%. The recovery rate dropped to 82.98% as 34,256 patients were discharged today taking the total number of recoveries to 2,583,331.

Maharashtra which has urged the Centre to increase the scope of vaccination became the first state to administer over 80 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines since the rollout of the vaccination programme. The Maharashtra government said that it is vaccinating four lakh people daily, news agency PTI reported. The government also said that it has vaccinated 8,121,332 people so far as part of the vaccination drive.

The Centre has also sent 30 teams to Maharashtra to ascertain the cause behind the spike as well as implement measures to contain the surge in the number of cases.