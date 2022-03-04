Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai's Dream Mall reports another fire a year after similar tragedy
Mumbai's Dream Mall reports another fire a year after similar tragedy

No casulties or injuries have been reported as the mall was closed at the time of the incident.
Fire at Dream Mall in Mumbai's Bhandup (West). (HT reporter Pratik Chorge)
Fire at Dream Mall in Mumbai's Bhandup (West). (HT reporter Pratik Chorge)
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 11:13 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta, Mumbai

A major fire on Friday broke out at Dream Mall located in Mumbai's suburban Bhandup (West). People familiar with the development said the blaze broke out at around 8pm and fire fighting operations are still underway.

Fire brigade officials have described the blaze as a ‘level 3’ fire (major).

No casualties or injuries have been reported as the mall was closed at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

Nearly a year ago, a similar fire had occured in the same mall which was then a designated Covid-19 ward. As many as eleven people had lost lives during the tragic incident, according to news agency PTI.

