Marine Drive’s Art Deco buildings to get fresh colour, motifs by BMC

Mumbai: Marine Drive and the shimmering arc of the Queen’s Necklace is the pride of Mumbai. The sweep, celebrated by filmmakers and writers, draws visitors by the droves every day for the scent of the sea and glorious sunsets, with Art Deco buildings lining the street on the other side. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is resolute about changing the façade – 30-odd sea-facing buildings, from the stretch of Princess Street flyover to the Air India Building, close to the southern tip of the precinct, will get uniform splash of colour afresh. Shravan Hardikar, additional municipal commissioner (city) confirmed the plan and said, “It is still being prepared. I have seen the primary presentation, following which the project has been discussed internally. But it is too premature to say anything right now.” This is a part of chief minister Eknath Shinde’s beautification drive for the city. Both Shinde and guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar are in the loop, although they have yet to take a final call. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body has roped in experts from the Sir JJ School of Art who have already made a presentation to enhance the beauty of the stretch, which had earned the coveted UNESCO World Heritage Site tag on June 30, 2018.

The institute presented four themes to “celebrate the culture of Mumbai”. The first was painting the Gateway of India, dabbawalas and local trains on the façade of the buildings. The second theme focused on festivals celebrated in the city and the third involved painting scenes of iconic Bollywood films that featured personalities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Kapoor, Nargis, etc, and also the image of late Lata Mangeshkar.

Rajiv Mishra, director of art, government of Maharashtra’s Directorate of Art and the Sir JJ School of Art, told Hindustan Times that the former additional municipal commissioner Ashish Sharma had commissioned the presentation to do a “colourful scheme for the Art Deco buildings on Marine Drive”. While the institute is not known to work as consultants, it conceded to do a one-off as “BMC asked us to do paintings on the Art Deco buildings to enliven the spaces of Marine Drive,” said Mishra.

The four options were also presented to the civic chief and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal and Sharma, who then presented them to Shinde and Kesarkar.

“We are now waiting to see which theme will be finalized, following which the work order will be issued by BMC,” said Mishra. “The BMC has also to seek the permission of owners of the Art Deco buildings about the feasibility of the project.”

When queried about the inspiration behind these themes, Mishra said, “We wanted to celebrate the essence of Mumbai in Marine Drive, as it is the first image of the city. We need to see more than the sunset and sky and want to give people something more interesting to see.”

A senior civic official said, “BMC will fund the painting of the buildings, although we are yet to inform the residents. This will be done compulsorily.”

Expressing displeasure with the government’s plans, Marine Drive resident Atul Kumar, who is also the president of Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens’ Association and founder trustee of Art Deco Mumbai Trust, presented an elementary argument – since Art Deco buildings are not public properties but private in nature, “how can the state impose a colour code on properties where owners or residents reside”.

“It is not that simple. We pay our taxes and each one of us is a home owner. We collectively manage and run it together. Most buildings on Marine Drive have just been repaired and painted at considerable expense; this stretch has never looked better. I don’t understand the legitimacy of the government’s plans,” said Kumar.

Incidentally, in April this year, at the 16th World Congress of Art Deco, in Miami, Kumar presented the likeness of Mumbai with Miami as metropolises that are separated by two oceans and have much in common due to its Art Deco heritage.

Calling it a “ridiculous” move, Ashok Rao, another resident said, “We will talk to our elected representatives and oppose this vehemently. We cannot endorse this absurd idea. We are already famous as an Art Deco precinct, with a UNESCO World Heritage tag. Why does the government feel the need to add to the existing art.”

Seemingly unconcerned about citizens’ sentiment, the senior civic official added that plans are on to set up a light and sound, and water show from NCPA onwards to the viewing gallery which will be set up on the southern tip of the Marine Drive promenade. “People can enjoy the show for a fee. A police chowky and toilet will be constructed here. There will be benches set up and streets lit up with Gogo lights,” said the senior civic official.