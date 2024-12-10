Mumbai: After a week of unseasonably high temperatures, Mumbai experienced a significant dip on Monday, recording its coldest December day in nine years. The Santacruz observatory registered a minimum temperature of 13.7°C, 5.1°C below normal. The last time the city saw such a low was on December 24, 2015, when temperatures dipped to 11.4°C. Mumbai’s min touches 13.7°, lowest temp in 9 years for Dec

In contrast, Colaba recorded a relatively milder minimum of 19.2°C, which was still 2.5°C below average. However, the chill is expected to be short-lived, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) cautioned. “These cooler temperatures will persist until Tuesday before a gradual rise,” said Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD Mumbai. “Currently, northerly winds are dominating, leading to the below-normal temperatures. However, a developing low-pressure zone will strengthen, bringing easterly winds and pushing the minimum temperatures up to 19–21°C.”

Last week’s unusual warmth, including a record-breaking 37.3°C maximum temperature—the highest for December in 13 years—and a minimum of 25.5°C on Wednesday, was attributed to Cyclone Fengal. “The cyclone coincided with easterly winds, and significantly elevated temperatures,” Nair explained.

On Monday, the maximum temperatures settled into the 30s. Santacruz recorded 32.2°C, just 0.9°C below normal, while Colaba logged 30.3°C, 2.4°C under average.

Air quality also remained a concern, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 112, categorised as ‘moderate’. While most monitoring stations reported moderate air quality, four stations recorded satisfactory levels. PM10 particles were the primary pollutant, impacting individuals with asthma and other respiratory conditions.