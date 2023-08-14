WR to convert 49 services into 15-car local trains from I-Day

Mumbai: In a move that is expected to create space for 1,500 more commuters during peak hours in each local train on Western Railway, from this Independence Day, 49 more services will see an increase in the number of coaches from 12 cars to 15 cars. Thane, India - June, 24, 2023: Monsoon has started and thane local train platform no 9 and 10 at Thane railway station towards Navi Mumbai ( Tarns harbor line) has no roof on CST side (some distance) so Commuters have to get wet. ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on,Saturday, June, 24, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

With this addition, out of the 1,394 total services operating on the Churchgate-Dahanu route, 199 services will be 15-car trains.

This move is expected to boost the carrying capacity of a single train service by 25%, which translates into 1,500 more commuters per train during peak hours on the WR, which serves 29-20 lakh commuters every day.

“The total number of 15-car services will increase from 150 to 199 from this Independence Day. It will comprise 25 services in the Down direction, while 24 services in the Up direction,” said a WR official on the condition of anonymity.

“We will operate 12 services on the fast line, while 37 services will be on the slow line,” added the official.

Sources said the augmented capacity will largely benefit people on the densely crowded Andheri-Virar route.

“We will run 19 services on the Andheri-Virar route while 11 services will be operated on the Borivali-Virar route. There will be no change in the number of suburban services. This initiative will provide better train services and accommodate more passengers in trains over the Mumbai suburban section,” said Sumit Thakur, chief PRO, WR.

Of the 199 services of 15-car trains, WR authorities will operate 114 services on Virar-Borivali-Andheri route of which 87 services are on the slow lines.

However, commuters from Dahanu-Virar are not happy as none of these longer routes will operate in their route.

“There is no doubt that there is a high demand for longer trains on the Virar-Borivali stretch. However, WR authorities should not ignore those travelling from Dahanu. We have been demanding 15-car trains on the 60 kms long Virar-Dahanu route as well,” said Prathamesh Prabhutendulkar, member of rail passenger association from Dahanu and Vaitarna.

The WR introduced 15-car services on its slow lines between Andheri and Virar from June 2021. In March, the WR converted six services from 12-car to 15-car while in September 2022, capacity augmentation was done in 27 services.

