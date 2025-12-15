Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
Murder accused held after 17 years on the run

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 06:06 am IST

Based on a tip-off, the crime branch police laid a trap and apprehended the accused from Antop Hill on Saturday

Mumbai: A murder accused, who had been on the run for 17 years, was arrested after he allegedly killed a 31-year-old man in 2007 in a drug-related dispute. Based on a tip-off, the crime branch police laid a trap and apprehended the accused from Antop Hill on Saturday.

According to the crime branch police, the accused killed a person named Rajesh Soni Lakhwani by stabbing him multiple times over a dispute related to drug peddling on October 1, 2008, at Dangar Pada in Mulund West. After the incident, a case was registered with the Mulund police under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code read with sections 37(1)(a) (preventing disorder by prohibiting certain actions) and 135 (penalty for disobeying those prohibitions) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

“There were three people involved in the murder. Two of them, Arun Annappa Kunchikor Kanna and Sunny, were arrested after the incident, while Durgesh, the third accused, had been on the run. A charge sheet was filed against the two arrested accused, declaring Durgesh as wanted,” said a police officer.

The police said they laid a trap and apprehended Durgesh from Rawli Camp, Antop Hill, based on a tip-off on Saturday. After conducting an interrogation and confirming his involvement in the murder, the crime branch unit-4 handed him over to the Mulund police.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Murder accused held after 17 years on the run
AI Summary AI Summary

Mumbai police arrested Durgesh, a murder suspect on the run for 17 years, after a tip-off led to his capture at Antop Hill. He was implicated in the 2008 stabbing death of Rajesh Soni Lakhwani over a drug dispute. Two accomplices were arrested previously, while Durgesh remained a wanted fugitive until now.