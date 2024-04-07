Murder accused who jumped Covid parole fires at acquaintance in Antop Hill

MUMBAI: Altercation over a financial dispute turned violent when a 34-year-old man fired at another person near the Antop Hill Church area early morning on Saturday. The police said the accused used a country-made pistol to shoot the victim and later fled the spot. HT Image

The accused, identified as Vivek Chettiar, is a history-sheeter and was out on bail during the COVID 19 pandemic. After this, he was wanted in an attempt to murder and house-breaking cases.

“Chettiar shot the victim Akash Ganesh Kadam, 35, at his house in Nav Tarun Naik Nagar. Kadam was rushed to Sion Hospital with injuries to his stomach,” said a police officer from Antop Hill police station.

The staff of Sion Hospital informed the Antop Hill police officials about the incident. The police said even the victim has a past criminal record.

The two were drinking alcohol with two other people at Kadam’s house when Kadam and Chettiar had a dispute over money. Chettiar left and returned around 5 am with a pistol and fired at Kadam. The bullet pierced Kadam’s stomach and was fired from a close range,” said the police officer. The police said Kadam was booked to murder in 2017. There are more than seven cases registered against Chettiar and is wanted in most of them.

“Chettiar was booked in a murder case by the Goregaon police station in 2017. He was behind bars and came out on bail during COVID 19 pandemic. He even committed an attempt to murder in 2023 in the jurisdiction of the RAK Marg police station. The police were unable to locate him,” said the police officer.

The police teams are now searching for Chettiar. A case has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Arms Act. The complaint has been registered following a complaint lodged by Kadam’s mother, Vasanti. Kadam stays alone in Antop Hill in a rented home and his family stays in the Saat Rasta area.