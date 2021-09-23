MVA and BJP spar over molestation allegation by BJP worker in Maharashtra

A woman has filed complaint against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker from Borivli for alleged molestation. This has led to the spat between the ruling parties and opposition. The Congress and Shiv Sena have hit out at the BJP and questioned as to what action the party was going take in the case which allegedly took place in a party office.

The complainant has alleged that BJP worker Pratik Salvi molested her in the office of local party corporator Anjali Khedkar by on August 15, 2020. She said that before approaching the police, she made a complaint to local party MP Gopal Shetty and MLA Sunil Rane but they paid no heed. She has also alleged in her complaint that Khedkar and other women workers beat her up for complaining to legislators.

Maharashtra Congress’s general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant hit out at the BJP saying that the party’s original character has come to the fore. “BJP leaders have been making noise over atrocities against women in the state. BJP leaders have been talking about safety of women in the state. The incident of the molestation in this case has taken place in a BJP corporator’s office. The complainant was threatened and beaten up by the party’s women workers. BJP leaders like Chandrakant Patil and Devendra Fadnavis should now speak about the action they are going take against the party workers involved,” he said.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, who visited Borivli police station on Thursday, said women leaders of the BJP who make noise over atrocities against women should now speak up and stand by the complainant. “The police have acted swiftly and registered a complaint. They have assured us to take necessary action against the accused. We do not want to play any politics in the case, but want to know if the women leader of BJP will stand by the complainant,” she said.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh said that police should investigate the case and take action against the accused. “We will stand by the complainant and police should take strict action and punish if the accused is found guilty. We have submitted videos of the complainant and accused. Our corporators and MPs have clarified their stand and written to the police. Congress and Sena leaders are now talking loud, but why did they not speak when leaders from ruling parties were found involved in cases of atrocities against women,” she said.