MVA-BJP engage in a war of words over Hanuman Chalisa row

Mumbai After the drama over the Hanuman Chalisa row led to the arrest of Independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana and husband MLA Ravi Rana on Saturday, sharp reactions poured in from ruling parties and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While Sena leader Sanjay Raut justified the attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya by saying that people unsettled with the INS Vikrant scam must have hurled stones at him, the BJP pressed for ‘President’s rule’ in the state. They said that they will ‘complain’ about the anarchy-like situation in Maharashtra to union minister Amit Shah and union home secretary Rajiv Gauba.

Meanwhile, Somaiya said on Sunday that the Thackeray government was using police like the mafia against the opposition. “A delegation of eight party MPs and MLAs from Mumbai will meet the union home secretary in Delhi on Monday,” the BJP leader added.

However, Raut said that his party supported the aggressive action by Shiv Sainiks against the couple and Kirit Somaiya as well. He targeted the MP and said that Navneet Rana was elected from Amravati on a bogus caste certificate, a case which is currently at the Supreme Court (SC).

“Yesterday, an accused in the INS Vikrant scam went to meet a person, who was elected on a bogus caste certificate. The people are unsettled with the scam and might have gotten agitated seeing him roam around freely. One or two stones might have been hurled,” Raut said in a press conference and asked, “Why is BJP so bothered about the INS Vikrant accused and the one who contested election with a bogus caste certificate?”

Raut defended the Mumbai police and said that they will never register a fake case and is always ready to take action against perpetrators. “Maharashtra and Mumbai police have never worked with political vindictiveness. The police had controlled the situation properly,” he added.

However, the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that BJP will write to the union home minister and home secretary. “The ruling Sena has been doing hooliganism under police protection. Police failed to protect Kirit Somaiya, a person who has Z-category protection. It is shameful to see them act as servants of the ruling party. Democracy in the state has been crushed by the government. I am personally going to speak to the home minister and home secretary and write to them about the situation,” he said.

Fadnavis also warned the Thackeray government that BJP will give them a befitting reply. “We have been following the law, but would not bow under pressure if you try to threaten us by misusing the police force. We are ready to handle it our way if the police oppression does not stop immediately, “ Fadnavis said.

However, Raut also targeted Fadnavis and said that the law-and-order situation in the state is due to an “immature” opposition party. “He (Fadnavis) should first meet the Maharashtra CM if he has any questions regarding law and order,” he said.

Fadnavis also said that the police action against Navneet was against the set laws. “Police have forgotten their duty while acting under the pressure of ruling parties. We are going to demand action against the police for their failure in taking unbiased action in the entire episode,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Sunday that Somaiya had no reason to visit the Khar police station. “Only relatives and advocates of the accused are allowed to meet them in the police station. There was no reason for Somaiya to visit and amplify the tension. It is true that what happened (attack on Somaiya) was uncalled for,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that the attack was unfortunate and the police will investigate the entire episode based on the facts.

On the other hand, union minister Narayan Rane said that Maharashtra is in a state of anarchy and President’s rule was the only solution. “The police and Sena workers have joined hands to take revenge. Why should one oppose the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa and why should there be different rules for different people? The ruling parties themselves are breaking the law,” he said.