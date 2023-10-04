MVA questions Thane police objections to street corner meetings

Thane: INDIA alliance constituents NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress leaders in Thane on Wednesday questioned the objections raised by Thane police to organise its mass contact campaign citing obstruction to traffic. Thane, India - October,04, 2023: Members of INDIA, lead by NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare protested when INDIA's silent public campaign "Hovu Dya Charcha" (Let us discuss) at street corners was shut, citing obstruction to traffic by the police. ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Wednesday, October , 04, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, Shiv Sena UBT MP Rajan Vichare, Congress corporator Vikrant Chavhan and Dharma Rajya Paksha president Rajan Raje jointly addressed a press conference alleging that the Thane police was serving the interests of the ruling party by objecting to their campaign, Hovu Dya Charcha (Lets it be discussed) mirroring BJP’s Chai Pe Charcha.

The Thane police on Tuesday issued notices under Section 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) stating that the street corner meetings could disrupt traffic in the city, and hence it would not be appropriate to organise these meetings. The notice said assembly of five or more people, organising public meetings have been prohibited by an order issued on September 17, and anyone violating the prevention notice could face action.

“The campaign has spread throughout Thane and is being conducted at various places. The police have now asked us to stop the campaign. This makes us wonder who exactly is prompting this action,” alleged Vichare, referring to a notice given by the Manpada (Chitalsar) Police Station. The notice mentioned Section 149 but misspelt the Marathi word kalam (section) as kamal (lotus) in the subject.

Denying all allegations, and mentioning it as a mere typing error, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone V) Amar Jadhav said, “The notice was an intimation letter only and everything remains transparent. Section 37 (prevention of disorder) of the Bombay Police Act is applicable in entire Thane in general. We hold nothing against the party in specific.”

The leaders appealed the Shiv Sena (UBT) members to continue the campaign and gather in large numbers, though according to the notice gathering of five of more than five persons is not allowed. He assured that Vichare, Chavhan and himself will visit the police station together if even one non-cognizable complaint is filed.

Awhad further also alleged that the Vagnakha (tiger nails) being brought into India promising that those were the ones used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were never actually used by him. “One can check the log books of the museum from where this is being brought into India. These are not at all related to Maharaj. These Vagnakaha were last used by the king of Satara in 1919,” said Awhad.

