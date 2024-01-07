close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / My detractors see me in their dreams, know people of Maharashtra are with me: Uddhav

My detractors see me in their dreams, know people of Maharashtra are with me: Uddhav

PTI |
Jan 07, 2024 02:40 PM IST

My detractors see me in their dreams, know people of Maharashtra are with me: Uddhav

The former chief minister was addressing supporters at his residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra in the western part of the metropolis.

HT Image
HT Image

"Despite stealing my party's name and symbol, detractors see me in their dreams. They know Uddhav Thackeray is not alone, all of Maharashtra is with him," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"Love and affection are not for sale. These emotions cannot be purchased," Thackeray asserted.

Referring to some political workers rejoining Shiv Sena (UBT) in Ulhasnagar, part of Thane district, which is a stronghold of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said the battle ahead was but struggles can be overcome with all loyalists sticking together and fighting.

Speaking on the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Thackeray said that day he would offer prayers at Kalaram Temple in Nashik and perform 'maha aarti' on the banks of Godavari river.

He also said he would tour Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, which is represented by Shrikant Shinde, the son of CM Shinde.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Shinde and several MLAs revolted, bringing down the MVA government under Thackeray.

Shinde's outfit was given the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol by the Election Commission of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out