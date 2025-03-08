NAINA project: Big relief for PAPs as CIDCO slashes betterment charges
CIDCO reduces betterment charges for Navi Mumbai Airport project from 50% to 0.05%, easing land transfer and development for farmers.
NAVI MUMBAI: In a major decision concerning the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project, CIDCO has slashed the betterment charges to be paid by the landowners for the land share given to them, from the proposed 50% to just 0.05% of the land value.
The decision, which has given a major relief to the farmers, is expected to pave the way for the transfer of land in the much-delayed project and the start of infrastructure development, in addition to getting developers interested in projects.
NAINA has been proposed to be a planned city equipped with ultra-modern facilities on an area of 225.59 sq km, consisting of 94 villages located around Navi Mumbai International Airport. The project is being implemented through 12 town planning schemes for 23 villages initially.
Landowners who participate in the scheme will get a 40% developed plot with 2.5 FSI (floor space index) for their total land contribution. CIDCO will get the remaining 60% land on which, it says, it will develop roads, playgrounds, schools, gardens, growth centres and other infrastructure and facilities.
As per the scheme, PAPs were mandated to pay betterment charges for infrastructure development on the land they receive as its value will increase. It was a bone of contention over the years, with the farmers questioning the high charges despite giving away 60% of their land. Hence, the latest move of CIDCO comes as a big relief for them.
