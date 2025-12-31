Nair Hospital hostel canteen shut for 8 months, interns’ stipends too held up

MUMBAI: Eight months after the hostel canteen of Topiwala Medical College and Nair Hospital at Haji Ali shut down, with no resolution in sight, medical interns are at the end of their tether. Adding to their angst is the fact that their stipends too have been delayed, making alternative food outlets an expensive proposition. Hindustan Times had reported on the issue six months ago, but students say little has changed on the ground since then. Eight months after the hostel canteen of Topiwala Medical College and Nair Hospital at Haji Ali shut down, with no resolution in sight, medical interns are at the end of their tether.

The canteen was shut on May 27 after discrepancies were flagged with the earlier contractor. While the latter has since been removed, a fresh tender is yet to be floated. Authorities have now cited the model code of conduct ahead of the BMC elections as the reason for the delay, and the over 450 affected students and interns have been told that the canteen may not resume operations for another month or two.

“We repeatedly raised the issue with the hostel warden and college authorities, hoping the canteen would restart after Diwali,” said an intern. “We were told in July that the issue would be resolved in two to three months. Diwali came and went, the year has ended, and now we are being told that nothing will change until February.”

The hostel warden, however, denied that students were facing a food shortage, claiming that meals were being supplied three times a day through the college canteen. “They just have to call the canteen manager and place their order,” said the warden, requesting anonymity.

Hostelites contested this claim, saying that the arrangement existed largely on paper. “If we place an order, the person responsible often does not turn up. Eventually, only dinner arrives, usually around 9.30 pm. On paper, it may be shown that no one placed an order,” said one intern on condition of anonymity. Another intern said that morning and afternoon meals had effectively stopped, forcing students to rely on expensive outside food.

According to the students, even the dinner supply is poorly managed. Food must be pre-ordered, the menu is restricted to three or four dishes, and the packaging is often unhygienic. “Sometimes food comes in carry bags or wrapped in newspaper. This is unacceptable, especially for medical interns,” an intern said.

The situation has been particularly difficult for medical interns, most of whom receive a monthly stipend of approximately ₹18,000. They told HT that stipend payments for November and December were still pending due to funding-related issues, further worsening their financial stress. “As it is, we get a very small stipend,” said an intern. “With food expenses touching ₹300 to ₹350 a day, including tea and snacks, it becomes impossible to manage. Some of us have EMIs to pay and come from modest financial backgrounds. We are seeking money from home and paying, but many can’t even ask their parents, and have to borrow money.”

Hospital officials said the matter was under process.

When contacted, Nair Hospital dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told HT, “We are doing the documentation now and will file the tender once the model code of conduct ends. Meanwhile, the students have not approached us regarding the stipend issues, which are serious. We will inquire about this and immediately rectify the situation. I have already made provisions, and it should happen in about two to three days.”