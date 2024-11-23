Menu Explore
Names must be printed on tickets, cyber cell tells ticketing platforms

ByVinay Dalvi
Nov 23, 2024 06:42 AM IST

The measures have been initiated following allegations about BookMyShow conspiring with black-market operators to hoard tickets for British band Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour in January 2025

MUMBAI: Starting December 15, ticketing platforms like BookMyShow will have to include the names of customers on tickets in cases where demand outstrips supply and chances of black-market sales are high, Maharashtra Cyber, the nodal agency for cybercrimes and cyber security in the state, has said. The agency has also issued a set of guidelines that ticketing platforms would have to follow to curb malpractices like scalping, where tickets are resold by dubious entities at exorbitant prices.

The measures have been initiated following allegations about BookMyShow conspiring with black-market operators to hoard tickets for British band Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour in January 2025, said sources.

“We have noticed a growing trend of complaints about technical failures and unregulated practices on ticketing platforms like BookMyShow. The issues are particularly pronounced for events where demand significantly exceeds supply, leaving genuine fans frustrated,” said a senior Maharashtra Cyber official.

The department has proposed a series of reforms to address these complaints and curb black-market ticket sales, the official noted.

Ticketing platforms will have to mandatorily print the ticket holder’s name on the ticket or embed it into the QR code; and verify the ticket holder against a government-issued ID card on the day of the event. Platforms have also been advised to deploy artificial intelligence-based firewalls to differentiate between human and bot traffic, implement a waitlist system to ensure fair allocation of tickets, and monitor repeated attempts to bypass queues.

“We have also asked ticketing platforms to analyse repetitive patterns such as the use of identical mobile numbers, email IDs, or payment methods for multiple purchases, and report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies,” the official said, noting that the measures would enhance accountability, prevent unauthorised resale and ensure that tickets are used exclusively by genuine buyers.

“We will publish a detailed white paper outlining the measures to be implemented by ticketing platforms and providing a comprehensive roadmap for reform,” the officer noted.

