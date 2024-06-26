Naresh Goyal moves HC, seeks extension of medical bail

MUMBAI: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has approached the Bombay High Court to extend his interim medical bail, which was originally granted for two months. Goyal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, received interim bail on May 6 due to health concerns. As the bail period is set to end on July 6, the 75-year-old Goyal has requested an extension, citing his ongoing health issues and the recent death of his wife from cancer on May 16. HT Image

The application was brought before Justice Manish Pitale on Tuesday. Justice Pitale referred to a high court circular from February, which mandates that cases previously decided by a specific judge should be presented before the same bench. Consequently, the registry was instructed to forward Goyal’s application to Justice N J Jamadar, who initially granted the bail. Goyal’s lawyers, Aabad Ponda and Ameet Naik indicated their intention to present the plea to Justice Jamadar on Wednesday.

Goyal was detained by the ED in September 2023 on money laundering charges. These charges were based on a CBI FIR from May 3, involving Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Goyal, his wife Anita, former executive Gaurang Ananda Shetty, and unidentified individuals.

The ED alleges that Jet Airways took a loan from a consortium of 10 banks to cover its operational costs, with ₹6,000 crore still outstanding. A forensic audit revealed that ₹1,152 crore had been misappropriated under the guise of consultancy and professional fees, and ₹2,547.83 crore had been redirected to Jet Lite Limited, a sister company, to settle its debts.

Anita Goyal, his wife, was arrested in November 2023 when the ED filed its chargesheet. She was released on bail the same day due to her age and health condition and she passed away on May 16.