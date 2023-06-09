Narwekar’s “revolutionary decision” remark causes stir in political circles

Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday kicked up a political storm when he said that he would soon take a “revolutionary” decision, in a possible indication to his decision awaited on the disqualification of rebel MLAs including chief minister Eknath Shinde. Mumbai, India - May 10, 2023: Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly spotted at the International Airport, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

He was speaking at the release of a Marathi book, ‘Daulat: Daulatrao Shripatrao Desai’, by Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan. The book is based on the life of late Balasaheb Desai who served as a minister and speaker of the assembly.

“I was born in 1977 and in the same year Balasaheb Desai became the speaker of the Maharashtra assembly. He took revolutionary decisions in political life; I too will take a revolutionary decision soon,” Narwekar said.

Even when his remarks evoked laughter, medical education minister Girish Mahajan prompted him, saying “decision on merit”.

To this, Narwekar replied, “Don’t worry. I have not disclosed the decision. I will take a decision based on merit.”

However, his statement has not gone down well with opposition parties.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “The speaker will have to give his decision based on the Supreme Court judgement and that too within 90 days. If he fails to deliver the verdict on time or gives a wrong decision, we will approach the apex court.”

State Congress president Nana Patole wondered whether the speaker would give his decision within the framework of the constitution’s 10th schedule which has provisions for anti-defection. “The speaker has the authority to decide. In this case, the decision will have to be in line with the 10th schedule.”

While delivering its verdict on a bunch of petitions related to a vertical split in the Shiv Sena, the Supreme Court had asked the speaker to decide on the disqualification pleas. The Thackeray faction has sought disqualification of 40 MLAs, including the CM, while the Shinde camp wants 14 rival MLAs to be disqualified for not voting in favour of the ruling parties during the floor test.

