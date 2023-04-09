NGT seeks explanation from TMC over 7 ‘illegal’ bungalows in Yeoor forest ESZ

Thane: In a reply to a petition filed by a social activist from Thane regarding seven bungalows constructed illegally in the forest since 2020, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Thane Municipal Corporation, State of Maharashtra, a builder, owned by ex-chairman for education committee TMC to reply with explanation till May 31 regarding the illegal work. Thane, India - April 08, 2023: In a reply to a petition filed by a social activist from Thane regarding seven bungalows constructed illegally in the Yeoor forest since 2020, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), State of Maharashtra and Super Freak Estate Pvt. Ltd. owned by TMC's ex-chairman for education committee, to reply with explanation till May 31 regarding the illegal structures, in Thane, India, on Saturday, April 08, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The NGT passed the order on April 5, replying to the petition filed by Thane-based social activist Yogesh Mundhara, 36, who applied to the tribunal highlighting the construction of the seven luxurious bungalows in the forest region since 2020. The petition was filed in March 2023 and the NGT has passed an order asking the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), a builder, a provident fund company, the Conservator of the forest, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Urban Development Department of Maharashtra, Ministry of environment Maharashtra, Union of India ministry of environment forest and climate change and seven others who are the occupants of the bungalows.

“I was fighting against the illegal construction at Yeoor forest since December 2020 when I came to know that seven luxurious bungalows have come up in an eco-sensitive zone of the forest region which is not allowed as per norms. I first approached the TMC but there was no action taken, later I approached the Lokayukta where an order was passed in December 2022 asking the TMC to act against the illegal construction in 45 days but again nothing was done,” said Mundhara.

The matter of illegal construction of hotels, bungalows, marriage lawns, and resort at the Yeoor forest is presently a burning one with the tribals and several NGOs taking up the issue to the court and state environment minister recently due to increasing noise, air pollution and other major issues at the forest land.

“One of the respondents in the case Super dream real estate pvt ltd is owned by TMC education committee former chairman Suresh Gada subleased the land in 2020. This step by the NGT is the first and major one because there is no control over the illegal construction in the forest land. Even during the Covid several establishments have come up there. These establishments have an adverse effect on the animals and other wildlife in Yeoor,” said Mundhara.

According to Mundhara these bungalows sprawl in an area of around half to one acre in the forest.

Meanwhile, the residents from Yeoor, NGO, TMC officials, and forest officials from Thane have met the state environment minister Sudhir Mungantiwar earlier this week demanding action against all illegal establishments at the Yeoor. Some of the issues highlighted in the meeting were no fire NOC’s by the hoteliers, hotels and turfs running late at night, compound walls restricting wildlife, natural streams getting polluted, safety of women as drunkards keep lurking through the night.

Minister directed the TMC and other stakeholders to ensure action is taken against the establishment without any delay. The TMC revealed that there are around 180-plus bungalows and nine restaurants and two turfs which are illegally running in Yeoor and action will be taken against them soon.

“Action against the establishments has already begun and we will not delay it,” said an officer of TMC, who did not wish to be named.

“I have not received any notice as of now regarding the construction of bungalows. The real estate company belongs to me and we had subleased the land but I have no idea about the construction of bungalows. There are several such bungalows in the Yeoor forest and all the establishments will be razed. I will reply to the notice once I get it and will show all the proofs that I have,” said Suresh Gada, one of the respondents in the case.

