Navi Mumbai airport to become operational by year-end: Scindia

The ambitious Navi Mumbai international airport is set to commence operations by the end of this year, Jyotiraditya Scindia, union minister for civil aviation, said on Friday and added 10 major cities will have two airports each in the next 10-15 years.

“The Navi Mumbai international airport will commence operations in November or December this year. The inaugural flight is expected to land during this period, marking a significant milestone in the development of Navi Mumbai,” Scindia said.

He further said the airport would contribute to the substantial growth of Navi Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, particularly the Konkan region.

Scindia was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the AAR-Indamer maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility at MIHAN SEZ in Nagpur. This MRO facility aims to provide world-class maintenance services to aircraft fleets operating in India and the surrounding region.

Scindia mentioned the establishment of several new airports across the country to enhance connectivity. Looking ahead, he projected that within the next 10 to 15 years, at least 10 cities in India would boast two airports each. The union minister announced plans to inspect airports in Kolhapur, Pune, and Navi Mumbai later in the day and on Saturday.

Officially named DB Patil International Airport, the Navi Mumbai airport is under construction in Ulwe. Once completed, it will serve as the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alongside the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The ground-breaking ceremony took place on February 18, 2018, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling the foundation plaque.

The greenfield airport is being developed in three phases, with the initial phase capable of handling 2.5 crore passengers per annum. The final phase, scheduled for completion by 2032, will have the capacity to accommodate over nine-crore passengers and handle 25 lakh tonnes of cargo annually.