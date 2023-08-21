News / Cities / Mumbai News / APMC onion-potato market to be shut on Aug 24

APMC onion-potato market to be shut on Aug 24

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Aug 21, 2023 11:13 PM IST

The wholesale APMC onion-potato market in Vashi, Mumbai, will shut down on August 24 in protest against a 40% export duty on onions. Traders threaten an indefinite strike if the government doesn't relent. Wholesale prices of onions have fallen to ₹18-22 per kg from ₹25-26 per kg last week. The market saw the arrival of 125 vehicles carrying onions, in line with average supply. The retail price in Vashi was ₹30-35 per kg on Monday, down from ₹40 per kg. Farmers argue that the duty will hurt their earnings and survival.

NAVI MUMBAI

Navi Mumbai, India - Aug. 20, 2023:A view of APMC Onion-Potato market after Government imposes 40 percent duty on Onion export at Turbhe, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Sunday, August 20, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
Navi Mumbai, India - Aug. 20, 2023:A view of APMC Onion-Potato market after Government imposes 40 percent duty on Onion export at Turbhe, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Sunday, August 20, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The wholesale APMC onion-potato market at Vashi will shut down on August 24, in support of the farmers who are opposing the imposition of 40% duty on export of onions. Traders say the government has taken a knee jerk reaction that will hurt the farmers and have threatened an indefinite strike if the government doesn’t relent.

Wholesale prices of onion at the market that supplies the commodities to MMR region, have come down to 18-22 per kg against 25-26 per kg last week. The market witnessed the arrival of 125 vehicles carrying onions, which is as per the average supply. The retail price in Vashi was 30-35 per kg on Monday down from 40 per kg.

The traders under the aegis of Kanda Batata Adat Vyapari Sangh (KBAVS) held a meeting on Monday at the market, during which the decision to strike was taken.

Said APMC director Ashok Walunj, “Nasik market has shut down and more markets will shut in the coming days. We traders here have decided to shut our market on Thursday to send a strong message to the central government. If it doesn’t relent then we shall join the other markets next week for an indefinite strike.”

Stated Walunj, “The 40% duty on export has hurt the farmers very badly. Those sitting in Delhi have no idea about it. They feel that 30 per kg of onion in retail is a high price, when the farmers here are getting little for their efforts.”

He explained, “The farmers manage to eke out a living through income from exports even if the payments come late. Now the exports will not be feasible and they will lose out on the earnings. With no rains in onion producing regions of Nasik, Ahmednagar and Pune, almost 50% production has already been hit. How will the farmer survive?”

According to Datta Rajpure, a committee member of KBAVS, “The farmer is able to actually sell only 40% of his produce. 20% of the crop turns out bad and has to be thrown at the field itself. 40% of the stock is rejected in the market for lower quality and has to be sold at 4-7 per kg. The remaining 40% is selling for 18-22 per kg.”

He added, “The farmer spends around 1.25 lakh for producing the crop on a 1 acre land. So ultimately he gets an average of only 10-12 per kg price. How do you expect him to survive and the market, which is dependent on the farmers, to function.”

Said Ashok Karpe, an onion wholesaler, “The government seems to have taken the decision in the context of tomato prices. It is not as if the onion prices have skyrocketed. This knee jerk reaction will harm the farmers greatly.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out