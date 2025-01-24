Navi Mumbai developers fined 1.40 crore for violating pollution norms

Mumbai: The Town Planning Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has imposed fines totalling ₹1.40 crore on 87 developers for failing to adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at curbing dust pollution. The Town Planning Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has imposed fines totalling ₹ 1.40 crore on 87 developers for failing to adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at curbing dust pollution. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

During onsite inspections conducted by NMMC officials, the developers were found neglecting measures designed to control air and noise pollution, as well as disturbances caused by blasting during construction and redevelopment activities.

"In compliance with the Bombay High Court’s directives issued on December 11, 2023, the SOPs were drafted and published by NMMC to mitigate environmental harm from construction sites," said an official. The guidelines, released on August 1, 2024, mandate measures such as installing CCTV cameras at construction sites, erecting 30-foot-high tin sheets to contain dust, and deploying dust fogging machines.

Fines were levied for violations at 10 sites in Belapur, 24 in Nerul, 18 in Sanpada, 7 in Vashi, 6 in Koparkhairane, 9 in Ghansoli, and 13 in Airoli/Digha. Developers were penalised at a rate of ₹50 per square metre of plot area.

An official confirmed that 72 developers have already paid the fines, while the remaining offenders have been given eight days to either comply with the SOPs or pay the fines. A total of ₹1,40,04,039 has been collected so far.

The Town Planning Department emphasised its commitment to strict enforcement. “If SOP violations continue, the penalty amount will be increased, and Stop Work Notices will be issued to repeat offenders,” said an official.

The department also stressed that compliance with SOPs would remain a continuous process. Developers found flouting the rules after being fined will face further sanctions, including work stoppages.

