Navi Mumbai Metro to run every 10 minutes during peak hours

Navi Mumbai metro services on Metro line no. 1 will operate every 10 minutes during the morning and evening peak hours, starting from January 20, said a City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) official. A view of Mumbai Metro from Sakinaka. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

The revised timetable of metro services operated on Belapur-Pendhar metro line no. 1 began its services on November 17, 2023. It provides connectivity to CBD Belapur, the Taloja Industrial area, and CIDCO’s housing complexes.

Also Read | MMRDA mulls alternative route for Metro 9

“The metro services have been receiving overwhelming response from passengers. To facilitate additional metro services and ease travel during peak hours, a revised timetable of metro services will be introduced from January 20,” said a CIDCO official.

Also Read | Lucknow Metro: East-West Corridor stuck for 6 months, PIB clearance pending

According to the revised timetable, metro services will commence at 6 am from both Belapur and Pendhar stations. The last metro train will depart at 10 pm from Belapur and 9.45 pm from Pendhar.

Also Read | Delhi poll: Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, seeks student discount in Metro

During peak hours, the frequency of metro trains is reduced to 10 minutes. Peak hours in Belapur are between 7.30 am to 10 am and 5.30 pm to 8 pm. For Pendhar, it will be between 7 am to 9.30 am and 5 pm to 7.30 pm. During non-peak hours, the metro train frequency will be 15 minutes between Belapur and Pendhar.