Navi Mumbai Metro to run every 10 minutes during peak hours

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Jan 18, 2025 03:50 AM IST

Navi Mumbai metro line no. 1 will run every 10 minutes during peak hours from January 20, improving connectivity for commuters.

Navi Mumbai metro services on Metro line no. 1 will operate every 10 minutes during the morning and evening peak hours, starting from January 20, said a City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) official.

A view of Mumbai Metro from Sakinaka. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
A view of Mumbai Metro from Sakinaka. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

The revised timetable of metro services operated on Belapur-Pendhar metro line no. 1 began its services on November 17, 2023. It provides connectivity to CBD Belapur, the Taloja Industrial area, and CIDCO’s housing complexes.

“The metro services have been receiving overwhelming response from passengers. To facilitate additional metro services and ease travel during peak hours, a revised timetable of metro services will be introduced from January 20,” said a CIDCO official.

According to the revised timetable, metro services will commence at 6 am from both Belapur and Pendhar stations. The last metro train will depart at 10 pm from Belapur and 9.45 pm from Pendhar.

During peak hours, the frequency of metro trains is reduced to 10 minutes. Peak hours in Belapur are between 7.30 am to 10 am and 5.30 pm to 8 pm. For Pendhar, it will be between 7 am to 9.30 am and 5 pm to 7.30 pm. During non-peak hours, the metro train frequency will be 15 minutes between Belapur and Pendhar.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
