Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to seek opinion from IIT (B) for solution to potholes
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will be seeking an opinion from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, to find a solution for the deteriorating condition of the four flyovers on the 15km-long Thane-Belapur Road.
Despite repeated attempts to fill potholes on the stretch, the road and the flyover still have around 100 potholes as per the official estimate. Thus, the engineering department is looking for a long-term solution for this road that is a crucial link between Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.
The department has requested the IIT to conduct an onsite inspection of the road and provide a permanent solution to the pothole issues.
“It was observed that not only were the potholes being formed but also the surface area at various stretches was getting washed away. Repair works are being carried out regularly but this was certainly not yielding the desired results. We have sought appointment from IIT Bombay to inspect the road and suggest a solution,” said Sanjay Khatal, executive engineer, NMMC.
A total of four flyovers along the road – Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Reliance and Savita Chemical – are to be inspected. NMMC and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) had undertaken ₹231Cr worth concretisation work of the road in 2018.
“The defect liability period for the road surfacing work post the concretisation is now over. Therefore, a new tender of ₹80 lakh was floated to undertake resurfacing work on the stretch. However, it was decided that instead of going for the conventional asphalting work, we will wait for IIT to suggest an advanced technology to prevent potholes in the future. Following this, a fresh tender will be floated with revised estimates,” said Khatal.
-
Prices of vegetables to rise if rain doesn’t subside, claim Navi Mumbai’s APMC traders
The price of vegetables is likely to increase in the coming days if the rain fails to subside. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee traders claimed that due to the heavy rains, the supply of vegetables has gone down and so has the number of people visiting the market. As on Friday, there was only an increase in the prices of leafy vegetables. The reason behind the supply going down is the heavy rains.
-
More and more monsoon birds spotted in Kalyan, Dombivli
Species of monsoon birds that are often found in wetlands in Mumbai are now increasingly being spotted in Thane, Dombivli and Kalyan. Slaty-legged crake, watercock and oriental dwarf kingfisher have been visiting the suburbs in search of mud pools that are fewer in Mumbai with increased concretisation. In search of wetlands and forest areas, there are many species of birds that are easily spotted in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
-
Dirty water from dumping ground in Ambernath affecting paddy fields, claim villagers
Most of the paddy fields from Jambhul, Ambivli (Chon) and Vasat villages are affected by the dirty water entering the fields from the nearby dumping ground used by the Ambernath Municipal Council. The villagers had complained to AMC earlier this month, asking to divert the water flow from the dumping ground. However, there was no action taken, the villagers claimed. The dumping ground is located on the boundary of Jambhul village.
-
Around 800 trees to be cut to expand golf course in Kharghar
Social activists are once again worried about the massive damage likely to be caused to the environment following a notice issued by CIDCO seeking suggestions and objections to cut around 800 trees for its golf course expansion project. CIDCO is undertaking expansion of the Kharghar Valley Golf Course from the existing nine holes to an 18-hole facility equipped with state-of-the-art recreational amenities of international standards.
-
APMC traders go on one-day strike to protest against GST rates, plastic ban
Traders at the wholesale grains and spices markets of APMC went on a token one-day strike on Saturday to protest against the recent rationalisation of GST rates and issues thereof including levying of GST on unbranded package food items that were excluded earlier. Mohan Gurnani, chairman, Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade, said, “The government has levied then.“ Though the levy is 5%, there will be a cumulative effect of 8-10%, he claimed.
