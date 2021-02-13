Navi Mumbai residents complain of bio-medical waste being dumped on highway
Panvel residents are upset at the bio-medical waste being dumped along the JNPT-Kalamboli Highway for the past several days with little official action.
Morning walkers along the highway have been witnessing the rising debris of bio-medical waste in the area that is a risk to health. Hospitals and other medical institutions are expected to dispose of such waste as per specified government protocols.
However, there have been several instances of bio-medical waste being dumped without any treatment in open spaces to save on cost.
Atul Jaitpal, 40, a resident of Panvel, said, “A large number of local residents including children come here for walks and exercise every day. The waste is dumped in the open leading to pollution and health hazard. There are medicine bottles, syringes and all sorts of medical equipment. There are also expired medicines dumped here.”
Pintu Pratap, 41, another local, lamented, “The dumping is going on for a long time. None of the authorities has bothered to take action. Those dumping seem to have found a safe haven here.”
PCMC assistant municipal commissioner Dharyasheel Jadhav said that following complaints, a team of civic officials was sent to inspect and the team has started clearing the area of the waste.
Jadhav said, “We have been taking action against such instances after ascertaining who is responsible for illegal dumping. In this case, too, we will try and find out who is responsible. We will confirm whose jurisdiction this area is under. However, we have taken immediate action in the interest of the residents. The waste is being cleared from the area. Steps will be taken to prevent such illegal dumping in the future.”
