Navi Mumbai to get 139 artificial ponds for immersions

NAVI MUMBAI NMMC has constructed 139 artificial ponds in the city for eco-friendly Ganesh visarjan at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

Adhering to its appeal to the residents to celebrate Ganeshotsav in an eco-friendly manner, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to construct 139 artificials ponds in the city for visarjan. It has taken a number of measures to control water pollution.

As directed by chief minister Eknath Shinde, NMMC too has not collected any charges from the Ganeshotsav mandals for erecting the mandaps. It has also provided an online facility to seek permission for erecting the mandaps since August 18. Special cells have been created in each of the ward offices to ensure the permissions are given within a specified period to the mandals.

NMMC has over the years constructed gabion walls in 14 main city ponds demarcating a separate area of 30% for visarjan of idols to ensure there is no water pollution in the rest of the pond. The civic body has been appreciated for the initiative at the national level.

To ensure that the residents have an immersion place close to their homes, NMMC is developing a number of artificial ponds. Following the orders of municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, the artificial ponds are being constructed in all the 8 wards, at central locations.

Informed city engineer Sanjay Desai, “We have taken into account the demands of the residents and the experience of last year to increase the number of artificial ponds in the city to 139. The spots have been identified and work has begun on the ponds.”

He added, “In all there were 22 natural ponds and 139 artificial ponds i.e. 161 places that will be decked up with the requisite facilities for visarjan.”

Speaking on the initiative, municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, “The artificial ponds initiative was taken four years ago to reduce the crowding by the devotees at the 22 traditional visarjan points. There has been a good response from the devotees to the artificial pond concept and hence its numbers have been increased every year. Artificial ponds prevent pollution of natural water sources.”

Stated Narvekar, “Navi Mumbai known as one of the cleanest cities in the country is also known for its eco-friendly initiatives. Having such a high number of artificial ponds is certainly a positive move. The residents will play an important role in making this a success. Last year of the 27,808 immersions, 14,090 Ganpati idols were immersed in artificial ponds. We are expecting the number to rise further this year.”

Appealed the commissioner, “The environment friendly Navi Mumbai residents should bring home Shardul made or other environment friendly idols and try and immerse them in their homes itself or at the nearest artificial pond. POP idols should be immersed in artificial ponds and all should observe an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav.”

Box

Ward No. of Ponds

Belapur 19

Nerul 24

Vashi 16

Turbhe 17

Kopar Khairane 15

Ghansoli 21

Airoli 18

Digha 9

Total 139

