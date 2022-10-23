Navi Mumbai to get a new, spacious Dy RTO office in next two months

Navi Mumbai For over 18 years, Navi Mumbai residents have been visiting a congested, small and over-crowded deputy Regional Transport Office in Vashi for issues related to vehicles and licenses. However, in the next two months the city might get its own Dy RTO building.

Before Dy RTO Vashi was established in 2004, the residents had to visit the Thane Regional Transport Office. “Having a Dy RTO office in Navi Mumbai was indeed a boon back then, but as the number of vehicles increased on road, so did visitors.

“The thought of visiting the RTO office became painful because of its location which is not very accessible via local train. It’s difficult to find parking and the right counter,” Anisha Ashokan, a Nerul resident said, further adding, “A spacious and organised office is the news of the hour for Navi Mumbaikars.”

Five years after being allotted the land at Nerul and three years of construction, the RTO office is expected to go public in the next two months as 85 per cent of the work is said to be completed.

Currently, the Dy RTO office is run from a building in the APMC market, at a monthly rental cost of ₹3.65 lakh.

“Only the furniture work of the new building is pending and we have put up a proposal before the government for the same. Once approved, the work will start immediately as even the carpenter has been finalised,” an officer from PWD said.

Coming up in Nerul’s Sector 8 and 9, the ground plus four-storeyed is built on a 1232.26 sqmt plot at the cost of ₹8.84 crore. According to officials, the total expense would have now gone above that.

“The new building will not only be beneficial for the people who visit, it will be good for the staff as well to function properly. We would be able to serve the public in a much better and organised way,” Dy RTO Hemangini Patil, said.

The new Dy RTO building and the vehicle testing track at Nerul is around 1.2 km away. The office currently is visited by at least 500 people daily, which goes up to a 1000 at times.