Navi Mumbai to get new spacious RTO office at Nerul

NAVI MUMBAI: The much awaited Vashi RTO office for Navi Mumbaikars is now expected to be inaugurated anytime in next month at Nerul. According to sources from BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to come for the inauguration once Occupancy Certificate for the building is cleared. For over 19 years, Navi Mumbai residents have been visiting a congested, small and over crowded deputy Regional Transport Office in Vashi for all sorts of work related to vehicle and their licenses. The Vashi Dy RTO office that comes under Thane Regional Transport Office, was inaugurated only in the year 2004 before which Navi Mumbaikars had to visit Thane RTO for every work Navi Mumbai, India - June 28, 2023:The new RTO building to start from next month at Nerul in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

After six years of getting the plot at Nerul allotted and four years of starting the construction, the Dy RTO office is completely ready and only the Occupancy certificate is pending. Currently, the Dy RTO office is run from a building in the APMC market on rental basis of which monthly rent is ₹3.65 lakh. The same building has various other offices too including unit I crime branch office of Navi Mumbai due to which there is no enough space in the surrounding of the building for parking of vehicles.

Due to lack of space in the current building, many a times, the staff at Dy RTO office have to operate two counters by sitting next to each other. The people who visit, often get confused about the counters and also don’t find proper place to be seated. “For years the staff has struggled to work in the limited space and serve the public in the best possible way. In the new building, the staff would be able to serve better,” Dy RTO Hemangini Patil, said.

The ground plus four storeyed building in Nerul constructed in sector 19 of Nerul is spread over 1232.26 sq m area . Though ₹8.84 crore was the allocated budget, officials said the actual cost was likely to be higher. “The office is completely ready along with the furniture. We are only awaiting Occupancy Certificate from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The application for the same has been given and we are expecting the OC very soon. We cannot inaugurate the building without procuring an OC,” an officer from PWD said.

The new Dy RTO building and the vehicle testing track at Nerul is around 1.2 km away from each other. The office currently is visited by at least 500 people which also goes upto 1000 and more at times. The new building would be easily accessible from Uran phata as well as LP bus stops in Nerul.

