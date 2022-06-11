Navi Mumbai unlikely to face major waterlogging issues, says municipal commissioner Bangar

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is extremely confident that the city would not face major issues of waterlogging this year. The municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has claimed that measures have been taken to ensure the same.

“Unless there is an excessive rainfall accompanied with high tide, the chances of the city facing major waterlogging is very minimal as, during the past two months, most of the pre-monsoon nullah cleaning work has been completed,” Bangar said.

At an internal meeting with all the stakeholders of the city a fortnight ago, Bangar had sought a list of areas prone to waterlogging for the past 10 years. “These are regular areas that see flooding owing to technical issues or are purely in low lying spots. During the course of the discussion with the area engineers, we tried to find some solution,” Bangar said.

Through the course of the meeting, 15 locations in the city were identified to be facing major waterlogging and likewise 50 minor locations were also notified.

“Waterlogging is a major issue within the Nerul area adjacent to the drainage channel passing through Herdelia Company, similar to the problem at the Katai Naka Junction in Airoli. Culvert work is under way in these areas to ensure water logging doesn’t happen. Restoration of flap gates at Vashi creek should address the waterlogging often witnessed in Sector 17,” he said.

Likewise, nullah cleaning of areas falling under PWD is also said to be completed by the NMMC. “There are still a few areas of concern like the flooding likely to happen within areas adjoining Belapur holding pond and the underpass at Koparkhairane among others. Both are low-lying areas, therefore I have instructed the administration to increase the pumping capacity so that there is real time action in the event of waterlogging. Officials have been asked to be present on the field to take time-bound action in the event of flooding in other areas as well,” he added.