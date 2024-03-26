Navi Mumbai water reserves at 50% capacity, ensuring supply till august

NAVI MUMBAI: As neighbouring cities grapple with water scarcity, Navi Mumbai stands resilient with ample reserves in its Morbe dam, ensuring water availability until August 10. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has effectively leveraged treated water usage and cracked down on illegal connections, resulting in significant water conservation measures. HT Image

With the Morbe dam currently at 49.5% capacity, holding 94.465 million cubic meters of water, civic officials affirm that the stock is sufficient to meet the city’s requirements well into August. The water level mirrors last year’s figures precisely, indicating a stable trend.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The city’s favourable water situation can be attributed to the dam’s overflow on September 24 last year, coupled with the increased utilisation of treated water for non-potable purposes like gardening. Sanjay Desai, NMMC’s city engineer said, “While there are no water shortage issues in the city, the civic body has been taking concrete measures to conserve water. This is being done to ensure that the situation is not affected as summer sets in further.”

He highlighted that treated water is now being utilised to nourish gardens and green spaces throughout the Belapur node, with nearly complete coverage. Additionally, 32 gardens in Nerul are benefiting from this treated water. Moreover, Palm Beach Road, Thane Belapur Road, Ghansoli, and Kopar Khairane are among the areas where the same treated water is being used. Plans are underway to extend this initiative to Vashi and Turbhe in the near future.

Added Desai, “The civic body has also gone on a spree to identify and disconnect illegal water connections in the city and bring them within the billing ambit. It has also issued notices to housing societies that consume more than the allotted quota of water of serious action.”

“While the city’s water situation remains stable, it’s crucial for residents to recognize the value of water as a precious natural resource. Conserving water now will mitigate potential challenges during the summer months and any delays in the onset of the monsoon,” urged Desai, underscoring the collective responsibility in safeguarding this vital resource.