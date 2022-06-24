Navi residents can raise complaints, suggestions through WhatsApp bot
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will soon have a WhatsApp bot for the residents to get in touch with the corporation with their complaints and suggestions.
So far, people have been getting in touch with the corporation via e-complaints and Twitter handles.
A WhatsApp bot is a software programme used for sending encrypted or automated messages to people.
“The WhatsApp bot will be for grievances and feedback. For instance, it will play a major role in bringing out the experience people have in civic hospitals, gardens or public toilets. Right now, there is no way I will get to know about them. With the WhatsApp bot, people can share their experiences and feedback. For instance, if a garden is opening at 5pm, and anyone wants to suggest it to open at 3pm, that can be done via the bot. Expectations, suggestions and complaints would reach us through the bot,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.
The mechanism of addressing the bot will be the same like that of addressing the e-complaints. The complaint or suggestion sent would be sent to the respective department and if it is not resolved in seven days, it is sent to the head of the department. If it is not resolved in seven days there, it is then forwarded to the commissioner.
This year, NMMC received 2,668 grievances in the first five months of which the highest was from Koparkhairane ward with 419 complaints while Digha had only 155. The e-complaints mostly included complaints about garbage dumping and encroachment. On an average, the complaints were resolved in six days by the corporation. When a resident is not happy with the action taken in the complaint, the person has the option of reopening the complaint. A total of 341 complaints were reopened, which is 12.78% of the total complaints.
“We have to bring the percentage of reopening of cases down and we would be trying for the same,” Bangar said.
-
Number of births decreases, deaths increases in Thane city in last 2 years
In the last two years, the number of births has decreased while the number of deaths has increased within the Thane city. While 2019 recorded 23,985 births, 2020 saw a considerable decrease at 22,203 births while last year, only 19,430 births were registered. Among the total 48,698 deaths that have been recorded from 2020 till now, 2,023 were of children. In 2019, there were only around 12,721 recorded deaths. The number increased drastically in 2020.
-
Panvel civic body to take up maintenance of streetlights along Kalamboli-CBD Belapur stretch
Defunct streetlights along the Kalamboli-CBD Belapur stretch on Sion-Panvel Highway might soon be a thing of the past. With frequent complaints from motorists and the traffic department, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation has now taken up the task of maintaining streetlights along the stretch that was earlier with the Public Works Department. Last year, 15 people died in 15 different accidents along the said stretch.
-
Ulhasnagar residents rendered homeless after building collapse incidents demand transit camps within city
More than a thousand residents have been rendered homeless in Ulhasnagar city after various slab and building collapse incidents over the last four to five years. The residents have demanded transit camps for rehabilitation in the city itself as the civic body had assured to build them a few years ago. In July 2021, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation announced that it would acquire 300 rental homes for the residents affected by building and slab collapse.
-
'Where do I have hawala money?' asks Karnataka Cong chief DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar - being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case - has been summoned by a Delhi court next week. Speaking to news agency PTI, he said he has no 'hawala money' and that the court would decide. The case against him was filed in 2018. When asked about his links with hawala money he responded, "Where do I have (hawala money)? Court will decide all those things."
-
PAPs rally results in traffic snarls on Sion Panvel Highway
Traffic slowed down on the busy Sion-Panvel Highway, particularly in the Nerul to Kharghar section, for a couple of hours on Friday morning due to a rally held by Project Affected Persons (PAPs) of the Navi Mumbai International Airport Project to name the airport after their leader, late DB Patil.
