Over the years, working with clients who range from their 30s to their 80s, I have often thought about how every decade of our lives shapes how we feel and adapt to the challenges that life throws up. But there is one life stage that seems more daunting and overwhelming than most others, which is the mid-life. There is a reason why we associate the word crisis with mid-life. Navigating the mid-life maze: Embracing uncertainty and surrender in your 40s

The famous psychoanalyst Erik Erikson speaks about crises in his influential treatise on stages of development. Erikson says that at every developmental stage we face a conflict or dilemma which shapes our personality and how we relate to the world. He focuses on how every crisis has both growths and risks attached--and yet we have a choice each time. I find this evaluation of his interesting because often mid-life feels like a time when we have little choice or control.

For instance, in the last three years, both my in-laws struggled with health issues and passed away. When I look back, those three years feel like a blur of hecticness and helplessness. Yet, as I navigate my 40’s I have finally figured out that I need to befriend uncertainty and I need to cultivate the art of surrender–-which is, admittedly, easier said than done.

Surrender, by no measure means being less ambitious or giving up. Rather, it means making space for acceptance when life gets tough, acknowledging the fragility of life, aging, and finally, reminding ourselves that our old lens of viewing the world may no longer work. For me the hardest part was accepting that one has only limited control and that even my best-laid plans may not work out.

This is possibly a time when the joy and satisfaction that our work gave us in our younger years may be shifting, and hence it’s important to figure out ways to channelise our energies better, find ways to mentor others, and sometimes find ways to repurpose life, if so required.

But it’s not just professionally, mid-life is also a time when people find themselves unhappy with their intimate relationships, or feel more deeply the absence of relationships. I often remind clients dealing with mid-life upsets to take a pause and think deeply over their decisions to make better choices. As human beings, when we find ourselves struggling with dissonance or helplessness, we want to get over and be done with complex things which puts us at the risk of making hasty choices.

The other key thing is to become aware of one’s own vulnerabilities. Splurging on expensive gadgets, cars or constantly worrying about every penny spent, ruminating over one’s health are some of the ways in which our fears can show up in mid-life. Yet others turn obsessively to beauty treatments, astrologers or chatting with AI to assuage their anxieties.

If you can learn to cultivate patience and sit with conflicting feelings it will help, as will speaking to those you trust. Finding ways to build community support and nourish relationships is crucial at this life stage. To be vulnerable, to attentively show up when others need you, helps cement bonds and serves as a reminder that you are not alone as you navigate any mid-life curve balls.

Our mid-life, in many ways requires us to let go of beliefs, ideas that don’t serve us well, and to focus on deepening the values that have been central to who we are, and to develop trust in our capacities even though what lies ahead may seem fraught and unpredictable.