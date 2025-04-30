Navlakha files plea to shift to Delhi, says living in Mumbai is ‘burdensome’

MUMBAI: Gautam Navlakha, a civil rights activist arrested in connection with the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case, has moved the special NIA court, seeking permission to permanently reside in Delhi. In his plea, Navlakha said it has become uneconomical and burdensome for him to live in Mumbai as he is a permanent resident of Delhi. Gautam Navlakha

Navlakha, who was released on bail in December 2023 and now in his 70s, is required to stay within the jurisdiction of the special NIA court trying the case, a condition made mandatory by the court while granting his bail application.

In his plea, filed on April 21, Navlakha pointed out that his permanent residence, employment and social support system is in Delhi, where he lives with his partner Sahba Hussain. He stated that he and his partner were struggling to find accommodation in Mumbai for around four months due to the ongoing case. Currently, the court is hearing the discharge applications filed by all 16 accused in the case.

Navlakha was one of 16 people arrested in connection with the violence that broke out at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune on January 1, 2018. This was an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, in which a Dalit-dominated army fighting for the British East India Company defeated Maratha ruler Baji Rao Peshwa II.

Violence broke out a day after the Elgar Parishad was held at Pune’s Shaniwar Wada to mark the same battle. Several noted civil rights activists, researchers and scholars were arrested under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, allegedly for Maoist activities that had fuelled the Bhima Koregaon violence.

Navlakha, in his plea states, “During his stay in Mumbai, the applicant-accused has been unemployed and financially dependent on friends and family to date. With time, it has become extremely difficult for him to sustain a stable lifestyle in Mumbai.”

He said it was crucial for him to remain employed and financially stable since this was a long-drawn trial, which required finances. “Prior to his arrest, the applicant-accused was an eminent journalist based in Delhi,” the plea pointed out. It added that Navlakha’s 86-year-old sister has been unwell and he wished to live closer to her.

In his plea, Navlakha said he would make himself available before the court and the investigating officer whenever required. While seeking the special court’s permission to leave Mumbai, Navlakha added that if his plea was granted, he would continue to abide by all the bail conditions imposed by the high court and Supreme Court.

The court is yet to pass an order on the plea.

Meanwhile, eight of the 16 accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case – Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Anand Teltumbde, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Shoma Sen, Gautam Navlakha and Mahesh Raut – have been granted bail. However, Raut is still in jail as the NIA filed an appeal against his bail before the Supreme Court, which is pending.