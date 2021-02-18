NCB arrests foreign national at Mumbai airport; recovers 3kg heroin from her
In a major breakthrough, Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a foreign national at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), and allegedly recovered from her 3 kg heroin worth ₹9 crore in the illicit market.
NCB zonal director Samir Wankhede of NCB said the arrested accused, identified as Khanyisile Promise Khalishwayo, hails from South Africa and she came to Mumbai from Johannesburg by a Qatar Airways flight.
NCB officials had received prior information about the woman and intercepted her once she arrived.
Khalishwayo was carrying a grey trolley bag in which she had concealed two packets containing the contraband material. One more packet was found in her hand bag, said NCB officials. The total weight of the three packets was 2.960 kilograms. NCB officials allegedly also recovered 10,000 South African Rand from her possession.
The woman has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
Heroin is an opioid drug made from morphine, a natural substance in the seedpod of the poppy plant.
Mumbai Police issue advisory against fake online job racket
Fuel prices in Mumbai at all-time high: Diesel at ₹87/litre, petrol at ₹96.32/litre
Maharashtra deputy CM seeks Centre's intervention over price rise
Why did PM Modi lie about China's infiltration in Ladakh: Shiv Sena
Man killed trying to stop neighbours' fight in Mumbai's Ghatkopar
Mumbai: Decision on local train timing restriction to be taken after Feb 20
36 lakh people using local trains in Mumbai daily since February 1
Woman's tobacco addiction not sufficient for divorce: Bombay high court
Mumbai witnesses rise in Covid-19 cases, records highest single-day spike
Maharashtra Congress, BJP gear up for protests across state
Burglars steal ornaments worth ₹2.82 core from Mumbai jewellery shop, take CCTV footage
Mumbai: Actor's wife, mother-in-law booked for abeting his suicide
4 private hospitals in Mumbai start vaccinating their staff
When will Mumbai-Pune e-way toll collection stop, Bombay HC asks state
