NCB seizes illegally diverted pharma drugs worth 3 cr being shipped abroad

MUMBAI: Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs worth around ₹3 crore and arrested three alleged operatives of an international narcotics trafficking syndicate on Monday and Tuesday. A white powdery substance was found stuffed inside the specially designed cavities in the table and tested positive for amphetamine, sources said.

The seized contraband was allegedly being dispatched to Australia and other countries. Among the seized illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs were 9.87 kg of Amphetamine, 2.54 kg (9800 tablets) of Zolpidem Tartrate, and 6.54 kg (18,700 tablets) of Tramadol, agency sources said.

While the Amphetamine destined for Australia was seized from a parcel, the agency’s further investigation into the matter led to the arrest of a man allegedly associated with the seized drug consignment.

Upon further investigation, the NCB seized a consignment of Zolpidem Tartrate and Tramadol that were meant to be sent abroad illegally via concealment and arrested two associates of the accused from Mumbai, the sources said.

The NCB began their probe and gathered information on a consignment being shipped to Australia through an international courier. Upon extensive data analysis, a parcel was identified and intercepted at an international courier in Mumbai. When opened, the parcel was found to have steel table furniture. A white powdery substance was found stuffed inside the specially designed cavities in the table and tested positive for amphetamine, sources said.

Further, the probe led the NCB to an accused, V Singh, who allegedly confessed to his involvement, and based on his interrogation, two of his associates, G Mishra and P Sharma, were nabbed by the NCB. A huge consignment of illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs were found from their premises, which were ready to be dispatched to foreign countries, which included Zolpidem Tarterate tablets and Tramadol tablets.

“During the investigation, it has been noted that the accused persons are well acquainted with the functioning of international parcel mechanism and have been involved in the trafficking of drugs previously as well,” Amit Ghawate, NCB ‘s Zonal Director, Mumbai, said. “The syndicate has been in this business for the past 2-3 years and were misusing documents for sending such drug consignment,” Ghawate added.