MUMBAI: The police on Thursday registered a case against unknown persons for hacking video conferencing platform of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), a quasi-judicial body that adjudicates issues relating to Indian Companies, to play obscene videos. NCLT attack video conference network hacked to play obscene videos in court rooms

According to the police, the functions at NCLT had to be stopped due to interruptions in the video conferencing services as unknown persons hacked the system and played obscene videos on the platform. The videos began playing on court room monitors on two days – December 12 and 17 – in the afternoon, when the members were dealing with disputes.

The deputy registrar of NCLT filed a complaint with the Cuffe-Parade police, and a case was registered under sections 221 (obstruction of a public servant in the performance of their duties), 294 (sale and distribution of obscene materials) and 296 (obscene acts and songs in public place) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and under sections 66 (computer-related offenses, such as hacking) and 67 (a publication or transmission of sexually explicit material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. As this interruption caused work at the court rooms to stop, the FIR also includes sections related to obstruction of a public servant from performing their duties.

“We have Internet Protocol (IP) addresses as well as some login names. We are trying to find which area they belonged to,” said a police officer.