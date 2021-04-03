NCP chief Sharad Pawar gets discharged from hospital, advised 7 days rest

National Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar got discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday four days after he underwent an urgent endoscopic procedure for removal of gallstone on Tuesday night.

Doctors have advised him complete seven-day rest. He is likely to be operated on for gallbladder surgery if his vitals remain normal after 15 days.

“Sharad Pawar saheb was checked by a team of doctors today and his health is stable. He will be discharged from the hospital today. He has been advised rest for 7 days and after 15 days if all his health parameters are stable, surgery on his gallbladder will be performed,” Nawab Malik, NCP chief spokesperson and minority affairs minister, tweeted.

Malik also urged the party cadre and Pawar’s wellwishers to refrain from visiting Pawar as he needs complete rest to recuperate.

Pawar looked as he walked up to his house and climbed stairs without any help after getting down from the car on Saturday afternoon.

The former Union minister was diagnosed with stones in the gallbladder. On Tuesday night, he underwent an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedure to remove one of the gallstones that had slipped into his bile duct, causing blockage to the flow leading to immense pain, mild jaundice and inflammation of the pancreas called pancreatitis.

The 80-year old veteran leader had been recovering at the hospital since then. From Thursday evening, he was allowed by the doctors to walk and have solid foods.

Pawar will be operated on for gallbladder removal for which he will have to be admitted again. This may take two weeks as he has swelling and inflammation in the pancreas. He was also suffering from jaundice when admitted to the hospital, the doctors said.