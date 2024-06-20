NDA will not last its term, says Thackeray in Founder’s Day speech

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP and prime minister Narendra Modi, saying that the NDA government was unlikely to complete its five-year term and there would be mid-term polls in the country. He said the BJP had given up Hindutva for political power by forming the government with leaders like Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar. Mumbai, India. June 19, 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) party chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed the party workers on the occasion of Shiv Sena's 58th foundation day at Shanmukhanand Hall in Matunga, Mumbai on Wednesday. June 19, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Speaking at the 58th foundation day of the Shiv Sena in Mumbai, Thackeray also expressed his displeasure at the Supreme Court’s delay in giving a verdict on the disqualification of chief minister Eknath Shinde and his MLAs. He urged the top court for a timely ruling.

Thackeray said the Shinde camp would be known as traitors for centuries to come, and dared the faction to fight the assembly elections without using a photo of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray. “Or else accept that you are ‘impotent’,” he said. He also slammed Shinde for referring to social organisations and workers fighting for democracy as ‘Naxals’. If these organisations are Naxalite, then I am ready to be called a Naxal too,” he said, adding in a clear reference to Modi and the BJP, “Using power to terrorise people to defect was nothing but Naxalism.”

The Sena (UBT) chief felicitated his party candidates who were defeated in the Lok Sabha polls and said that they were felicitated because they were anyway going to win in the mid-term polls. “We may have lost some seats but we have not lost courage, and will never give up the political battle,” he said. “I don’t think this NDA government can complete its five-year term because of its alliance partners. In such a situation, either the INDIA alliance will form the government or there will be mid-term polls. So be ready for that.”

Thackeray also expressed his commitment to Hindutva and said that he could not accept the BJP’s form of Hindutva. “The BJP and Modi have given up Hindutva for the sake of power,” he said. “Look at the photos of the 2014 and 2019 NDA governments. “Back then, pro-Hindutva parties were supporting the BJP government but now the Modi government has acquired power with the help of Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, who are not pro-Hindutva. So there will be trouble in the coming days in the NDA.”

Thackeray expressed his displeasure at the delay in the Supreme Court judgement in the disqualification, party name and symbol cases. “Justice should be given in time,” he said. “All we are getting is court dates. What is the SC waiting for?”

Citing a statement by his father and party founder Bal Thackeray, the Sena (UBT) chief said, “Balasaheb used to say a person who has confidence can do anything anywhere in the world. The Shiv Sena as a party is an example of this confidence. But there is a difference between confidence and arrogance. An arrogant person thinks only he can do it all. Prime minister Narendra Modi is a prime example of such arrogance, and the Shiv Sena and people of India have shown him his place.”

MLA Bhaskar Jadhav slammed the ruling alliance for questioning the strike rate of the Sena (UBT). “Let me tell you that after the split in the party, we had only five MPs,” he said. “The figure has now gone up to nine.” MP Sanjay Raut said that the government was now trying to bribe the Warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal who undertake a pilgrimage to Pandharpur on foot) by announcing ₹20,000 to each dindi (group). Raut said the Warkaris represented the culture of Maharashtra and would not succumb to such bribes.