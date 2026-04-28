Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stressed the need for the state police to work with greater preparedness to address challenges like cyber and financial crimes in the changing times. Need to tackle cyber, financial crime challenges with greater preparedness: Fadnavis

Fadnavis was speaking on Monday evening at the closing ceremony of the 36th Maharashtra State Police Sports Competition in Mumbai's Kalina area.

The Maharashtra Police is one of the most professional and capable forces in the country, and their contribution to maintaining law and order is invaluable. Their role is extremely important in the state's industrial and economic progress, he noted.

"We are aware that challenges before us are also changing with time. More than street crime, challenges such as cybercrime, economic offences and narcotic have emerged," Fadnavis said.

In times of challenges, people should draw inspiration from Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - how he overcame even the most adverse circumstances to establish Swarajya , he said.

"In the same way, while Swarajya already exists, the responsibility to create Surajya now rests upon us. As a primary component of Surajya, our police force must play a vital role. And I am confident that you will certainly fulfil that task," he added.

Fadnavis also pointed out that the daily work of the police force is highly challenging, and such sports competitions enhance fitness, skills and team spirit.

The Maharashtra Police force consistently excels at the national level. Sportsmanship is more important than winning or losing, he stressed and extended best wishes to all participating players.

He also praised the Mumbai Police and organisers for successfully conducting the events despite the extreme heat.

The host Mumbai team clinched the title of best team in both men's and women's categories.

Fadnavis specially commended Nikita Sandeep Khatal from Pune city police for setting a new record in the women's 100-metre race and Chaitanya Marde from Kolhapur range police for the men's 100-metre race.

Several cabinet ministers, Director General of Police Sadanand Date and other senior officials were present during the function.

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